28 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Wants MP Alice Wahome Punished for Harassing Officer

The electoral agency want Kandara MP Alice Wahome prosecuted for committing an electoral offence.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the MP harassed its official, who was performing his duties.

A video of the MP confronting the Returning Officer on Friday was widely shared on social media.

Mr Martin Malonza, the Returning Officer on Friday told the Nation that the MP accused him of rushing to take the results to the electoral agency headquarters in Nairobi "without her input".

Mr Malonza said the MP confronted him outside Ng'araria Girls Secondary School tallying centre when he was about to take the results to Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre.

However, when contacted, the legislator denied there was commotion, saying she merely wanted to verify the results of Jubilee's candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kandara police chief Gregory Mutiso said they will launch investigations once Mr Malonza files a complaint.

