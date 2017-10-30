28 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Villagers Robbed a Month After Voluntary Return to Darfur's East Jebel Marra

Tagged:

Related Topics

East Jebel Marra — At least five people, including a young woman, were wounded and many others are missing after an attack and robbery by militiamen on the area of Leiba in South Darfur's East Jebel Marra on Friday. Hundreds of livestock and villagers' belonging were stolen.

A village elder complained that the government troops stationed in the area did not intervene to protect the people: "They only fired into the air to protect themselves and to avoid attack by the militiamen".

Fleeing villagers told Radio Dabanga that militiamen in three vehicles mounted with dushka machineguns, and others riding camels and horses, attacked the area of Leiba on Friday morning and fired heavily into the air during the attack.

They pointed out that the people, who were previously displaced by hostilities, moved back to the area of Leiba just a month ago in the context of voluntary return.

Gisma Adam (18), Abdelhalim Yahya (35), Abdelrazek Yousef (55), Kaltoum Abaker (62), in addition to a girl named Hikma are listed as injured, but callers cautioned that there might be more casualties as several people are still missing or unaccounted for.

Callers told this station that the militants stole the people's money and property along with about 1,000 head of cattle.

Sudan

FVP to Hold News Conference Tuesday

The First Vice-President of he Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh is to hold a press… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.