Sudan: Villagers Robbed a Month After Voluntary Return to Darfur's East Jebel Marra

East Jebel Marra — At least five people, including a young woman, were wounded and many others are missing after an attack and robbery by militiamen on the area of Leiba in South Darfur's East Jebel Marra on Friday. Hundreds of livestock and villagers' belonging were stolen.

A village elder complained that the government troops stationed in the area did not intervene to protect the people: "They only fired into the air to protect themselves and to avoid attack by the militiamen".

Fleeing villagers told Radio Dabanga that militiamen in three vehicles mounted with dushka machineguns, and others riding camels and horses, attacked the area of Leiba on Friday morning and fired heavily into the air during the attack.

They pointed out that the people, who were previously displaced by hostilities, moved back to the area of Leiba just a month ago in the context of voluntary return.

Gisma Adam (18), Abdelhalim Yahya (35), Abdelrazek Yousef (55), Kaltoum Abaker (62), in addition to a girl named Hikma are listed as injured, but callers cautioned that there might be more casualties as several people are still missing or unaccounted for.

Callers told this station that the militants stole the people's money and property along with about 1,000 head of cattle.