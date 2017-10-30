Sudan: Coal Miners Abducted in North Darfur

The First Vice-President of he Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh is to hold a press… Read more »

They seized Suleiman and Hamed at gunpoint and have taken them to an unknown destination. The motive behind the abduction is still unclear, and relatives have no received any demands for ransom. The incident was reported to the local police.

Tawila — A man and a woman have been forcibly abducted from a coal mine north of Tawila in North Darfur on Friday. A relative of the abductees told Radio Dabanga that four armed militiamen driving a Land Cruiser attacked Abdelhalim Suleiman and Adam Hamed in the afternoon while they were working in a coal mine near Dubet Neira seven kilometres south of Dubo El Omda.

