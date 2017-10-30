Morocco Reiterates Commitment to Preserve Yemen's Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

Riyadh — Morocco reiterated on Sunday in Riyadh its commitment to preserve Yemen's Sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at a meeting of foreign ministers and chiefs of staff of the member states of the Arab coalition forces in Yemen, the Secretary-general of the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohamed Ali Al-Azraq, stressed the importance of continuing efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf Initiative and the national dialogue outputs.

Morocco also reiterated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its full support for all measures taken in order to preserve its security and sovereignty and expressed its readiness to support Saudi authorities to protect the sanctity of the holy sites and the two Holy Mosques and to preserve security and stability in the region.

The Kingdom also expressed its "full solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people at this crucial stage of its history and with the Yemeni legitimacy at a time when the sufferings of the Yemeni people are increasing due to violations of humanitarian law by outlaw groups.

Morocco affirmed its firm involvement in finding appropriate solutions to the Yemeni crisis, which threatens the security and stability of the region, and expressed its readiness to deepen consultations and raise the level of coordination on the military and humanitarian efforts of the alliance, while working together at international fora to highlight the humanitarian role of the coalition and of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

Sunday meeting discussed the requirements of the next phase for the alliance and the efforts of the various parties involved, in addition to its role in enhancing security and peace in the region and the world by reducing threats, maintaining the safety of international crossings, and stopping the Iranian interference in the region.