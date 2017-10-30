29 October 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: AU-EU Summit of Abidjan - Confirmed Participation of SADR

Shaheed Al-Hafed — The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (RASD) will be present at the AU-EU Summit scheduled for the end of November in Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and thus, after having received a invitation from the bureau of the President of the African Union just like the other member countries said Saturday, the Sahrawi minister of Information.

"The RASD received a correspondence on 27 October from the Commission of the African Union (bureau of the president) in the lights of a note from the Ivory Coast inviting all the member States of the AU without exclusion, to participate in the 5th participative Summit to be hosted in Abidjan on 29 and 30 November 2017 and in conformity with the decision of the Executive Council (Council of Foreign Ministers) taken during the holding of the extraordinary session on 16 October in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)," said the communiqué.

"The Ivory Coast, the organizing country, will ensure the participation of all the States and will take all the necessary measures for the smooth running of this Summit," said the correspondence.

The SADR "takes this opportunity to congratulate the AU and all the African people and reaffirms its full conviction that the Summit will be crowned by success and will offer the opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the African Union and the European Union," underlined the communiqué.

The EU and the AU agreed on the "re-labeling" of the upcoming summit between Europeans and Africans. They adopted the designation "AU-EU Summit," previously known under "EU-Africa Summit." (SPS)

062/SPS/APS

