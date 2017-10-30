Western Sahara: WSRW Sheds Light On Ill Exploration of Oil Near Dakhla

London — The Western Sahara Resource Watch (WSRW) on Saturday released a report in which it shed light on illegal exploration of oil for the second time by the US Company Kosmos Energy near Dakhla (Western Sahara).

Over the past 24 hours, WSRW has observed a resumed seabed exploration north of Dakhla, in the block operated by American oil company Kosmos Energy in collaboration with Scotland's Cairn Energy, WSRW said.

The previous seismic study programme of Kosmos and Cairn offshore occupied Western Sahara took place from February through to mid-April earlier this year.

In its latest report, WSRW reported "an offshore exploration vessel and a boat owned by Kosmos Energy conducting maneuvers used only to determine oil reserves on Bir Kara site."

"The US Company Kosmos Energy, in partnership with Scottish Cairn Energy, two years ago undertook the first drilling for hydrocarbons ever done in occupied Western Sahara," said the source.

In May 2017, Kosmos Energy registered at London Stock Exchange, but when doing so, the company published a highly problematic prospectus. All references to the legal and political risk in operating a licence issued by an occupying power for a territory that is not theirs is removed. To compare, when Kosmos registered at New York Stock Exchange in 2011, a substantial section was given to describe the conflict in Western Sahara. (SPS)

