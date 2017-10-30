Sudan: Arab Parliament's Permanent Committees to Begin Sessions Sunday

Khartoum — The Permanent Committees of the Arab Parliament , which will be hosted by Sudan, Tuesday, is due to begin sessions Sunday Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The permanent committees will look into threats facing the Arab region , a number of bills, and Arab economic integration as well as issues of women, youth, education, health and social development.

The 2nd convocation of the Arab Parliament will focus on developments of Palestinian cause and the role of the Arab Parliament to confront Israel attempts to infiltrate into Africa.

The Arab Parliament will also discuss issues of sustainable development , priorities of Joint Arab action, revival of Arab agreements and laws according to outcome of regular conferences of Speakers of Arab Parliaments.

In this context, the Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer met with Deputy Speaker of Arab Parliament Adil Al-Bayoumi and discussed importance of boosting the parliamentary efforts and cementing ties of cooperation between the National Assembly and Arab parliaments.