28 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab Parliament's Permanent Committees to Begin Sessions Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Permanent Committees of the Arab Parliament , which will be hosted by Sudan, Tuesday, is due to begin sessions Sunday Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The permanent committees will look into threats facing the Arab region , a number of bills, and Arab economic integration as well as issues of women, youth, education, health and social development.

The 2nd convocation of the Arab Parliament will focus on developments of Palestinian cause and the role of the Arab Parliament to confront Israel attempts to infiltrate into Africa.

The Arab Parliament will also discuss issues of sustainable development , priorities of Joint Arab action, revival of Arab agreements and laws according to outcome of regular conferences of Speakers of Arab Parliaments.

In this context, the Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer met with Deputy Speaker of Arab Parliament Adil Al-Bayoumi and discussed importance of boosting the parliamentary efforts and cementing ties of cooperation between the National Assembly and Arab parliaments.

Sudan

FVP to Hold News Conference Tuesday

The First Vice-President of he Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh is to hold a press… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.