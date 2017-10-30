30 October 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure to Attend Global Business Forum On Africa

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, will be attending the Global Business Forum on Africa (AGBF) in Dubai on 1 and 2 November 2017, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The two-day forum invites top officials, decision makers, and investors to focus on the continent's economic outlook and explore investment opportunities. It begins with a discussion on 'Next Generation Africa' about young entrepreneurs' role.

President Faure will leave the country on 31 October 2017 and return on 3 November 2017.

