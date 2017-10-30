Nigeria: Oil Workers Canvass Ways to Resolve Problems in Oil Industry

Photo: Daily Trust

Nigerian Oil Workers

Oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have called on stakeholders, especially the government to embark on a number of coordinated steps to resolve some of the problems bedeviling the oil and gas industry.

The workers, in a communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of PENGASSAN at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said resolutions were taken on some issues of urgent concerns impacting on the oil and gas industry as well as the country.

The communiqué signed by the PENGASSAN President, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson and the General Secretary, Mr. Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa said that some of the issues deliberated on at the NEC meeting include the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), attacks on national assets, rehabilitation of refineries and other government owned oil installations, anti-labour posture and practices of indigenous companies and marginal field operators, contract and casual staffing, infrastructural decay, national industrial relations crisis, among others.

The NEC also condemned the continuous attacks on national assets such as pipelines and other oil and gas installations in the country, which has caused lots of incalculable damage to the national and industry's revenue, demanding strong security strategies and use of modern equipment to end unnecessary attacks and damaging of national assets.