Nigeria: Alleged Forfeiture of 14 Properties - I Cannot Be Intimidated, Distracted, Says Ex-FCT Minister

Former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has described as untrue the claim that he has forfeited 14 properties to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He also said that he never stole any money while he was minister and therefore has not returned or refunded any monies to the Federal Government.

Mohammed who claimed to have been subjected to the most vicious campaign of calumny characterized by deliberate falsehood, misrepresentations and media harassments on account of allegations that are neither true nor have been confirmed by any court of competent jurisdiction, was reacting to recent news reports to the effect that the Federal High Court in Abuja, last Wednesday, ordered the temporary forfeiture of 14 properties allegedly traced to him and his son, Shamsudeen, on the ground that he had denied ownership of the properties.

Mohammed in a statement by the Media Head of his office, Emma Agu, said that so-called temporary forfeiture order amounts to unduly sensationalizing a matter that is yet to run its full judicial course.

"To start with, how many times will the former minister forfeit exactly the same properties? It is a well-known fact that between his arraignment which was widely reported and today, the matter is yet to run its full course. Therefore, the issue of forfeiture cannot arise in a matter that is being diligently prosecuted and rigorously contested or defended," he said.

The statement added that some of the houses in contention do not belong to Senator Bala Mohammed.

"Yet, it is misleading to suggest that their owners do not exist. In at least one instance, the property has been returned to the rightful owner while others have initiated steps to recover their properties that were wrongly seized by the EFCC"

"Besides, it is also important to challenge and debunk the unsustainable impression being created that Senator Bala Mohammed does not have the right to acquire and/or own property anywhere in Nigeria. To make heavy weather of his ownership of some houses is mischievous and completely untenable"

"This one will fail just as the rumour that he had refunded some money to the Federal Government is as fallacious as it is condemnable.

"Senator Bala Mohammed avows solemnly that he never stole any money while he was minister and therefore has not returned or refunded any monies to the Federal Government. He challenges anybody with evidence of such a refund to come forward with it or let his adversaries shut their mouths henceforth,"

The former senator who claimed that his trial is not unconnected to his desire to run for the governorship position in Bauchi state in the next election, said no amount of persecution, blackmail or witch-hunt can erase the landmarks that he left in the areas of infrastructure, community relations, equitable distribution of resources and peace and stability in the FCT.