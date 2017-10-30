Kenya: Boni Khalwale in Twitter Clash With Jaguar and It's Funny

Photo: Nairobi News

LEFT: Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale. RIGHT: Starehe MP Jaguar

An online tweef between former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Starehe MP Jaguar has captured the attention of netizens.

A tweet by Mr Khalwale on the number of votes President Uhuru Kenyatta got from Kakamega Countyin the repeat election attracted a rather scathing response from the Starehe MP.

I warned @WilliamsRuto that the brokers he was relying on speak only for themselves. Kakamega has 746,800 voters! pic.twitter.com/q3jMgASkrX

- Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) October 28, 2017

Jaguar hit back with a below the belt punch, pointing out to the former senator how failed to get votes when he vied for the gubernatorial seat in Kakamenga county.

He should have used u to get the rest votes the same way u got them to be the Kakamega Governer.

- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) October 29, 2017

This prompted Khalwae to go bare knuckle with his response, faulting his election as Starehe MP and reminding him that he would be just a singer and begging him (Khalwale) to hire him to sing at his son's birthday.

Honourable, pliz count ua blessings. Eti wewe ni MP! Without those IEBC computers u would now be begging to sing at my son's wedding https://t.co/W8SJqnVKnq

- Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) October 29, 2017

The exchange of words attracted the attention of Kenyans on Twitter who picked sides in the crossfire.

Respect your seniors. Boni is neither your age mate nor your equal.Ata hapo Starehe he can attract huge crowds that you ever will. Kifaranga

-- Auma Okok (@PhybzOkok) October 29, 2017

Unapeleka kiherehere bunge, Unapata Babu Owino uko.. Unaamua ukuje nayo twitter, Unakutana na Boni 😂😂😂 @RealJaguarKenya

-- Paul © (@Omondilised) October 29, 2017

I really dont know bt I think if jaguar comes to your son's wedding (i can only imgn how he looks) the bride will end up wanting a divorce

-- james macharia (@Jim_Mache) October 29, 2017

@RealJaguarKenya singing is also a career lucrative than your failed Senate Bid..

-- Ndekei Mburu (@ndekei_Mburu) October 29, 2017

You can't fight both Dr. @KBonimtetezi and grammar at the same time. Choose one battle and pursue it

-- Son of a Woman (@OjackHenry) October 29, 2017

Umeleta uMAINSWITCH PRODUCTION hapa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@KBonimtetezi atakuSWITCH OFF

puga!!!

-- Roy Odhiambo (@RoyOdhiambo12) October 29, 2017

Jaguar Can't even spell Governor correctly. Smh!

-- Stephen Ochingo™ (@_cybergypsy) October 29, 2017

Stephen pleas go slowly on this matter. Jaguar and English are only one centimeter away 😂

-- Edwin (@TheBrandKe) October 29, 2017