27 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Duale Blames Heavy Rains for Low Voter Turnout

Photo: Charles Wanyoro/Daily Nation
A police vehicle stuck in the middle of a flooded seasonal river in Mbeere South constituency. Officers were on the way to rescue a team of electoral agency officials who were stuck.
By Abdimalik Hajir

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has blamed heavy rains for low voter turnout in northeastern Kenya in the repeat presidential election.

Mr Duale said heavy rains that pounded the region in the last two days and prolonged drought had an impact on the number of voters, who turned up to cast their ballot.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Duale, who is also Garissa Township MP said pastoralists moved to other areas in search of water and pasture.

Mr Duale said the repeat poll was unlike the August 8 elections where governors, MPs and county assembly aspirants were mobilising voters to vote for them and presidential candidates.

He said the rains also delayed delivery of election materials.

"Some of the voters also saw no need to vote since President Uhuru (Kenyatta) had no competitor," he said.

Despite the low voter turnout in the region, Mr Duale said Jubilee Party is popular in the region.

He said all three governors, senators, women representatives and majority of MPs and members of the county assembly were elected on Jubilee ticket.

According to Garissa Township Returning Officer Boru Duba only 28.4 per cent out of 54,316 registered voters turn up to vote in the repeat presidential elections.

President Kenyatta got 15, 434 votes while Mr Odinga got 110 votes.

