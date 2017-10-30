Kenya: Police Raid Mwingi Central MP's Home for Abusing Uhuru in Nasa Rally

Police on Friday raided Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi's home seeking to arrest him over alleged offensive remarks he made against President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Detectives led by acting County DCI boss Simon Mwongera searched the MP's home at Kalisasi Village in Mwingi but did not find the lawmaker.

SUMMONS

Police wanted to question Dr Mulyungi over his comments during a Nasa campaign rally in Kitui.

He used unprintable words against President Kenyatta, Foreign Affairs PS Monica Juma and Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai.

Dr Mulyungi also used abusive language against Kenya's Ambassador to Turkey Kiema Kilonzo and former Kitui Senator David Musila.

Mr Mwongera said police are looking for the MP because he had defied police summons.

"He has been playing hide-and-seek with us and has kept his phone off but we'll eventually arrest him," the Kitui DCI boss said.

He added that the legislator is facing investigations over another incident where youths stoned vehicles of Jubilee campaigners in Mwingi town.

EMBARRASSED

Dr Mulyungi, a first-time MP and an architect by training who was Public Works PS during President Mwai Kibaki's regime, hurled the obscenities in public.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who was leading the Nasa brigade in campaigning against the repeat presidential election, could be seen fidgeting and looking embarrassed as the MP spoke.

Ms Nyamai told the Nation that as a mother, a wife and a leader, she felt deeply offended by Dr Mulyungi's demeaning remarks.

She said her lawyers had taken up the matter with a view of seeking redress in court.

VIDEO EVIDENCE

Kitui County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said police were reviewing the video footage of the MP's speech and he would answer to charges of hate speech in court.

He said remarks that demean people before their families and society can only be made by a mad man.

"No one is above the law. We've opened investigations into the matter and the footage has been translated to enable detectives get the full context of his speech as they prepare charges," the County Commissioner said.

Mr Cherutich spoke in his office after a press briefing on security preparedness for Thursday's repeat presidential election.