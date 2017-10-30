Kenya Railways will be offering two trips a day on the Madaraka Express starting November 1st for the Nairobi Mombasa route.

This will see an afternoon trip introduced on the service with the express train leaving both Mombasa and Nairobi termini at 3:30pm.

This means the afternoon train will be an express train that will not stop at any of the intermediate stations.

Initially, the railway company only offered one train trip on the SGR route, with the train departing Mombasa/Nairobi termini at 8:00am.

The county train makes various stops along the way on their intermediate stations.

"We will have the train stopping at all the intermediate stations which are Athi River, Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Voi, Miasenyi and Emali during the morning trip. This is the inter-county train which we had promised in order to ensure that even residents of the counties along the project's corridor are able to utilize our services," the corporation's managing director Atanas Maina said in a statement.

The Madaraka Express passenger service has been in operation for five months following its commissioning by President Uhuru Kenyatta early this year.

The Madaraka Express launched earlier this year has seen excited travelers boarding the train due to its convenience hence increasing demand from Kenyans.

Netizens expressed their joy for the additional train and this is what they had to say.