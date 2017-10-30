Kenya: Police Arrest 86 People Over Disruption of Election

Eighty-six people will spend the weekend in police cells after they were arrested for meddling with Thursday's repeat presidential election.

According to official police reports, five people died, 19 people including six police officers were injured in chaos that occurred in parts of the county during the exercise.

"During the election our key focus was to ensure that peace and tranquility prevails before, during and after election period.

"It should be known that we serve all people in strict fidelity to the law and will always act without partiality or regard to political affiliation," Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said.

VIOLENCE

The ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta asked its supporters to turn out in large numbers and vote while Raila Odinga's opposition Nasa called for boycott.

On poll day, police recorded hundreds of incidents ranging from five deaths, injuries, missing electoral officials to destruction of ballot materials.

In Bungoma, a man was shot dead in a tussle with a police officer.

Mr Boinnet said the man was struggling to snatch a gun from the police man.

INCIDENTS

Other instances include one in Kaiti Constituency, Kitui County, on October 25, where IEBC officials with election materials found Yatonza Primary School gate locked.

There was a notice that read "No election, try your life".

The police officers however broke the padlock, facilitating the use of the facility.

PROTESTERS

In Migori County on Wednesday, demonstrators barricaded Kisii-Migori-Sirare road with rocks and stoned motorists.

They destroyed the windscreen of three police vehicles and pelted police officers guarding Equity Bank with stones.

Other acts of violence were witnessed in Kisumu and Nairobi.