27 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: No, Young Girl Pictured 'Voting' Not My Daughter - Jubilee MP

By Maureen Kakah

A city MP has come out to clear the air on the circumstance of a photo in which an under-age girl was captured checking her fingerprint identity on a Kiems Kit.

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir was pictured with the girl in one photo, while in another the child is seen pressing her thump on the Kiems Kit.

Mr Korir has since been under pressure to explain why a person ineligible to vote was granted access to election tools.

But in a Facebook post, the Jubilee MP explained that the girl is a daughter to a friend and that she had escorted her father to vote.

The October 26 was marred by massive low voter turnout. Poll officials in Nairobi attributed the voter apathy to rains experienced in the city on election day. Opposition leader Raila Odinga's call for a national boycott of the vote could also have played a role.

On social media, debate on the low turnout sparked comments, hard tackles and jokes.

Hilarious photos were shared of idle polling clerks seated on their desks waiting for voters. Stray dogs and chicken in polling stations also found their way into social media.

Ballot boxes were also converted to other uses

