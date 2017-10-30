Angola: Police Detain Suspected Murderers of TPA Journalist

Luanda — The Luanda Provincial Command of the National Police arrested two foreign citizens suspected of participating in the murder of Beatriz Fernandes, a journalist from the Angolan Public Television (TPA) and of Muxito Jomance.

A source from the Provincial Criminal Investigation Service told Angop that the accused citizens, whose identities were not revealed, are provisionally detained in Viana prison.

The dead bodies of journalist Beatriz António Fernandes and Muxito Jomance were found inside an abandoned vehicle at Km-30, Viana municipality.

Meanwhile, the director of the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the Luanda delegation of the Ministry of Interior, Mateus de Lemos Rodrigues has debased the comments made on social media platforms, according to which there is a lack of public security in Luanda.

He stressed that the number of crimes reported daily in the Angolan capital have no impact on public security.

With more than six million inhabitants, the Angolan capital registers on average ten crimes per day.

Luanda is made up of the municipalities of Luanda, Cacuaco, Cazenga, Viana, Belas, Talatona, Kilamba-Kiaxi, Icolo and Bengo and Quiçama.