Angola: Police to Reinforce Patrolling to Restrain Abductions

Luanda — The general Commander of the National Police, Ambrósio de Lemos, said on Saturday in Luanda the corporation will strengthen the police presence in the city so as to curb the wave of abduction, theft and murders that have been haunting the Angolan capital.

Speaking to the press on the fringes of an assessment visit paid by the Angolan President,Joaõ Lourenço, to the construction works of the new Luanda's International Airport, the police boss underscored that the measure aims at stopping the committing of crimes in the city.

According to him, this will be done with police presence, so that the people may have nearby the law enforcement authorities and report any suspecious action.

Regarding abductions, the police general commander confirmed that there are evidences show that this has been perpetrated by a group comprised by foreign citizens that from time to time carry out this sort of actions.

He also explained that the criminal investigation is working to dismantle this gang, taking into account that few of them have already been arrested and could be presented to the public in the coming days.