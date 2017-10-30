Triple murder accused Henri van Breda will testify in his defence in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

His defence advocate Pieter Botha told Judge Siraj Desai that his client had instructed him that he wished to take the stand.

Van Breda suffers from a speech impediment and stutters under pressure. He asked that Desai not allow his testimony to be broadcast.

Desai said it was an unusual request, and asked for 30 minutes to consider it.

Van Breda last month lost an application to allow him to testify last, after his expert witnesses.

Judge Desai ruled he had not shown good cause why the court should deviate from standard procedure which dictates that an accused testify first.

Should he not testify, Van Breda's version given in his plea explanation will not be considered as evidence.

Following Desai's dismissal of Van Breda's application last month, Botha said his client has decided not to take the stand.

In terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, an accused may later decide to testify, but Desai in his ruling pointed out the court may "draw inferences" should this happen.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleged that an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes was behind the attack, and that he had heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their home in the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that, after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

