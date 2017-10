Saurimo — Progresso da Lunda Sul beat on Sunday Académica do Lobito by 3-2, for the 29th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017), thus taking an important step to avoid their relegation.

Progresso da Lunda Sul now occupy the 12th place with 29 points, while Académica do Lobito stand 13th with 27 points.

For the 30th and last round, Progresso will face Bravos do Maquis.

With one round left, 1º de Agosto have already been crowned champions of Girabola2017.