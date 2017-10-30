Rwanda/Ethiopia: CHAN 2018 Qualifiers - Amavubi to Join Camp for Ethiopia Match

Rwanda national team will begin training camp on Monday at Amahoro National Stadium to prepare for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers playoff match against Ethiopia next month.

According to the president of local football governing body, Vincent Nzamwita, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the playoff game after Egypt's withdrawal. Morocco will host CHAN 2018 finals tournament after Kenya was stripped of the rights due to organizational delays.

"The president of CAF called me about the playoff game and we have agreed but we are waiting for official communication so that we can start planning. We need to know if the game will be played over two games or one game," Nzamwita told Saturday Sport.

He added, "The players will regroup on Monday for a training camp before being released to return to their clubs for the league matches. We have talked with coaches to ensure the team is read. Soon, a detailed program will be presented in the Ministry of Sports for funding."

Amavubi will also use the camp as part of the preparations for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup tournament which is scheduled to run from November 25 to December 9 in Kenya.

Last year, the regional tournament did not take place after Sudan and later Kenya who were supposed to host it, pulled out at the last minute. Uganda Cranes are the defending champions.

Countries will compete in the tournament include; Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Zanzibar, Sudan as well as guest teams Zimbabwe and Libya.

CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup was first held in Uganda in 1973 and the hosts Uganda emerged winners beating Tanzania 2-1 in the final.