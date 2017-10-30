Kenya: Keriako Tobiko Orders Probe and Arrest of Alice Wahome

The chief public prosecutor has directed police to investigate claims that Kandara MP Alice Wahome assaulted a returning officer over election results.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko on Saturday asked the Inspector-General Joseph Boinnet to look into the Friday incident that caused public outrage.

Mr Tobiko said he request followed a video depicting Ms Wahome assaulting and obstructing IEBC Returning Officer Martin Malonza as he left Ng'araria tallying centre for Bomas in Nairobi.

In his letter to Mr Boinnet and copied to Directorate of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro, Mr Tobiko also directs the arrest of the MP.

"The member of parliament to be arrested and charged in a court of law with relevant offences under the Penal Code and Election Offences Act," reads part of the letter date October 28.

The IEBC has appealed for the prosecution of Mrs Wahome for allegedly committing an electoral offence.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the electoral agency said the MP harassed its official, who was performing his duties.

A video of the MP confronting Mr Malonza on Friday was widely shared in social media on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Malonza on Friday told the Nation that the MP accused him of rushing to take the results to the electoral agency headquarters in Nairobi "without her input".

However, when contacted, the legislator denied there was commotion, saying she merely wanted to verify the results of President Kenyatta as she was his chief agent.