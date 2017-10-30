Angola: Politicians Urged to Fight for Common Good - Dom Manuel Imbamba

Lubango — The bishop of the diocese of Saurimo, Bishop José Manuel Imbamba, on Sunday in the village of Toco in Lubango, Huíla province, called on Sunday for the politicians and government officials to work for the good of the Angolans instead of fighting for their private interests.

He said so when presiding over the pontifical homily that marked the closing of the sixth pilgrimage to the Moco Moya Shrine of Toco in Lubango, flanked by the Archbishop of Lubango, Dom Gabriel Mbilimgi and his emeritus Zacarias Kamwenho.

Dom Manuel Imbamba affirmed that it is to awaken from the sleep of false illusions and love instrumental, which make a man a slave to the things that happen to him on earth, but do not fulfill the true dream of worthy persons.

"It is time for politicians to fight for the common good, fostering inclusion policies for the common good, creating an atmosphere of peace, security, tolerance and reconstruction of ourselves, spiritual reconstruction as Angolans", he appealed.