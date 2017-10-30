Kenya: Kisumu, Kericho Governors Meet Over Border Tension

Kisumu and Kericho governors have intervened to ease the rising tension between communities living on the border of the two counties over the repeat elections.

On Saturday, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony met with his Kisumu counterpart Prof Anyang' Nyong'o to discuss security issues after some voters were prevented from casting their ballot in Muhoroni, which is on the border.

There were reports that those who were prevented from voting were planning revenge.

Addressing journalists in Kericho town, the two leaders said they had agreed to preach peace to avoid clashes at the border.

INVEST

The two leaders pledged to ensure safety of communities living in the two counties.

"Kericho people are welcome to invest in Kisumu while those in my county can invest in Kericho too," said Prof Nyong'o.

On Friday, a rowdy mob barricaded roads in Muhoroni and Kipsitet towns, paralysing business and transport for several hours.

The barricades prevented voters from accessing Bogwo Primary School polling station

Mr Paul Ngeny, one of those injured by the mob, said he was accosted as he left the polling station.

The mob raided the polling station causing electoral agency staff to seek refuge at the nearby Kapchebwai polling station.

YOUTH

"We were forced to sleep at Kipsitete trading centre following reports that the roads had been barricaded by youth," said Mr Gibson Cheruiyot, the presiding officer of Kapchebwai centre.

Deputy OCPD Nathan Sanya said there has been tension at the border over the repeat election.

"Some hooligans blocked people from voting at Bogwo forcing the polling station to be moved. The voters were duly informed of the changes and I am told the process went on well," said Mr Sanya.