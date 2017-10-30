30 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspected Tik Lab Shut Down, After R30 Million Tik Seized

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Hawks and police have shut down what is suspected to be one of the biggest tik-manufacturing labs yet in East London on Sunday.

A 31-year-old was arrested during the operation and police have confirmed that additional arrests could be made.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni on Monday said that the lab had been shut down during an operation driven by Crime Intelligence.

"Numerous containers that housed approximately 200 litres of chemicals, which are believed to be used in the manufacturing of tik, were confiscated. Furthermore, Hawks and Crime Intelligence seized tik worth about R30m."

The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Feni said the operation was the second in a week that resulted in the closure of a suspected tik laboratory.

"The first one was discovered on Tuesday at Vincent, East London. There, members found equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of tik."

Provincial commander of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime unit, Brigadier Gops Govender, commended the relationship between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.

"We also want to thank the community for working closely with members because their participation is vital in the war against drugs.

This should send out a clear message to all drug manufacturers and dealers that we are coming for them."

News24

South Africa

Axe Murder Accused Van Breda to Testify in Triple Murder Trial

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda will testify in his defence in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.