The Hawks and police have shut down what is suspected to be one of the biggest tik-manufacturing labs yet in East London on Sunday.

A 31-year-old was arrested during the operation and police have confirmed that additional arrests could be made.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni on Monday said that the lab had been shut down during an operation driven by Crime Intelligence.

"Numerous containers that housed approximately 200 litres of chemicals, which are believed to be used in the manufacturing of tik, were confiscated. Furthermore, Hawks and Crime Intelligence seized tik worth about R30m."

The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Feni said the operation was the second in a week that resulted in the closure of a suspected tik laboratory.

"The first one was discovered on Tuesday at Vincent, East London. There, members found equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of tik."

Provincial commander of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime unit, Brigadier Gops Govender, commended the relationship between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.

"We also want to thank the community for working closely with members because their participation is vital in the war against drugs.

This should send out a clear message to all drug manufacturers and dealers that we are coming for them."

