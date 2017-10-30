Sudan: Lost Boys and Girls of Sudan to Mark 30th Anniversary

press release

DATE: 10.25.17

Celebrating and Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the 1987 Journey to Ethiopia

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Omaha, Nebraska

Dear Friends,

You Are All Invited!

This year marks a very crucial milestone in the lives of former Lost Boys and Girls of Sudan--the 30th anniversary of the journeys of our childhood and, of our youth! Thirty years ago this November, at the height of the Sudanese Civil War, a group of young South Sudanese children banded together and trekked eastward to seek refuge--first, resettling in refugee camps in Ethiopia in 1987, then back to Sudan in 1991, before embarking on the longest and harrowing journey, arriving in Kakuma, Kenya in 1992.

In 2000 and 2001, the United States government granted a refugee resettlement status to some 3,800 Lost Boys and Girls. The former child refugees have since made new lives in America.

To mark this very important occasion, we are planning a celebration, themed Remembering 1987: A Journey of Hope, Courage, and Resilience, set for Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Messiah Lutheran Church, located at 5015 S. 80th St, Ralston, NE. Time: 3:00 pm- 11:00 pm CST.

We will mark the anniversary with keynote address, speeches from guest speakers and state delegates, poems and roundtable fun quizzes spanning years lived in Itang, Pignudo, Dima, Polataka, Moli, Borongoli, and Kakuma.

The primary objectives of the 30th Anniversary Commemoration are as follows:

To come together in a spirit of brotherhood to reflect on the lessons and the legacy of this long, storied journey, including looking ahead to what the future holds for this generation. All along we thought the plight of child refugees was going to end with us but, sadly, another generation of young children is currently going through the same suffering we went through, hence another reason we need to reflect.

To show and/or share in gratitude amongst ourselves and with the world, because of all the amazing acts of kindness and generosity shown to South Sudanese over the years;

To pay tribute by remembering the struggle and honouring the memory of those who were lost along the way;

To highlight and celebrate the Lost Boys & Girls' achievements and contributions to the global refugee stories amid journeys of tremendous courage and resiliency of human spirit.

We will also feature a panel discussion, A Journey So Epic: How the Year 1987 Set the Course of South Sudan's Child Exodus. We hope you can join us for a day of remembrance, reflections, and Thanksgiving.

For those living far away, and would like to contribute interesting ideas, such as poems or essays to make the anniversary a bit memorable, we would very much appreciate your contributions to our historic celebration. Please send them to E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thank you all in advance for your understanding. We look forward to having you join us for this important celebration.

The Lost Boys & Girls Working Group

On Celebration and Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary

1. Mawut Paul Awel

2. Santino Dut Akot

3. Martha Adhieu Kon

4. Rev. Isaac Luany Luk

5. Garang Aguto Gong

6. Martin Atak Akot

7. Patrick Kang Kuei

8. Josiah Tong Akol

9. Daniel Mawei Deng

10. Abraham Acuoth Ngon

11. Manyang Aluong Mathiang

12. Piok Mijak

13. Joseph Deng Garang

14. Jok Ajak

15. Rev. David Yak Mayen

16. Peter Geu Nyinguut

17. Abit Abuoi Akoi

P.S. For those not familiar with the phrase 'Lost Boys and Girls of Sudan,' please note that this is a term of art that was coined by the humanitarian agencies and the news media to try to shine a spotlight on the plight of South Sudanese children who spent years on the run, seeking refuge from war, oftentimes missing out on early education opportunities, which are usually available to counterparts in more peaceful and stable societies.