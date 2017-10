Luanda — 1º de Agosto's senior women's handball team won on Sunday for the fourth time in a row the Africa Champions League, afer beating in the final the As SFAX of Tunisia by 30-17.

In the halftime, the Angolan side was already winning the game by 14-9.

This is also the fourth trophy in the 1º de Agost's history in this competition.

The competition took place in Tunisia.