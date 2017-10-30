Angola: Youth and Sports Ministry to Intensify School Sports in 2018

Lubango — The Ministry of Youth and Sports intends to intensify the promotion of children and juvenile school sports countrywide, said last Sunday in Lubango City, southern Huila Province, the secretary of State for Sports, Carlos de Almeida.

The information was given to the press on the fringes of a visit made by the minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, to Huila Province aimed at learning of the real condition of sports infrastructures in this region, having also launched the first stage of the "School Sports Tournament".

Carlos de Almeida said the government is committed to this project and Huila is a great partner in its materialisation, since this province has an acceptable organisational level in terms of school sports.

"(...) the children must get trained in all aspects and sport is a part of this process. We want to have healthy people and ready for society", stressed the secretary of State.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the fact that Huila Province has been taking noticeable steps towards the promotion of school sports, such as by introducing the Open Games activities, with the participation of about 3000 children.

"(... ) it is a considerable number of children, so we'll take this initiative as a model for other provinces", he said.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports plus the Ministry of Education have been working together in the revitalisation and promotion of school sports.