Kenya Plunges Into More Chaos After Violent Polls

Nairobi — THE killing of at least three people, violent protests and a low turnout indicate no end to Kenya's election crisis. The deceased were killed during clashes with police. Over 70 people have been killed during election campaigns since August. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission postponed polling in some violence hotspots on Saturday. International observer missions lamented the crisis and expressed fear the country would degenerate into mayhem. The said it was imperative that the security forces provided protection to all citizens and avoid the excessive use of force. "We call for full accountability of the security agencies for all actions taken that result in injury and loss of life," international observes stated after the chaotic polls. The missions include the African Union, led by Thabo Mbeki, the former South African President, the Commonwealth, East African Community and European Union. Only a third of over 19million registered voters in Kenya voted in the presidential election rerun on Saturday. This is in comparison with the nearly 80 percent who participated in the August elections whose outcome the Supreme Court annulled. Most of opposition leader Raila Odinga's supporters followed his call to stay away this past weekend. Many Kenyans concerned about the possibility of violence, especially from their neighbors in ethnically-mixed neighborhoods, joined the boycott. John Campbell, spokesperson of the Council on Foreign Relations, noted incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta would be the victor but the low turnout guaranteed a significant portion of the electorate would not regard the elections as legitimate. "Kenyatta's political position in his new term of office is likely to be weak," he said.

