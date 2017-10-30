Zambia: Chilufya a Testament That Are Still Good Men in Politics

opinion

It is very fashionable to just get to pinpoint the negatives about government officials. Half the time they are often seen to be villains in the narrative of governance.

When they are not painted as corrupt they are seen to be fighting to get to the top and gunning to replace the number one statesman at the nearest election. But some have kept their head above shoulders admirably with Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya topping that list.

Dr Chilufya has stayed clear above the petty squabbles typical of politicians within the ruling Patriotic Front and can reasonably claim to have an above partisan appeal.

Few people if any can raise a finger in Dr Chilufya's direction as being among some of the most divisive elements in our politics today. He has studiously stuck to the requisite demands of his office opting to only let his works speak for themselves. Dr Chilufya has not been one to raise political dust.

It is not surprising that he hardly makes headlines in political circles but by far does one of the most critical responsibilities of any imaginable government. Even when some high profile personalities still get airlifted for medical treatment abroad, Dr Chilufya has not been one to stand on anthill to proclaim the good deeds of his government. He lets his works speak for itself.

The Mansa lawmaker had the dignity to be understudied by the late Dr Joseph Kasonde as deputy minister of health before he could count himself worth of a full cabinet portfolio. If anyone doubts the dignity of being willing to serve as deputy minister when one thinks themselves worth of higher office they better look to the misery that has befallen Miles Sampa.

The former Matero lawmaker began to yearn for more action at top level thinking himself better as a full cabinet minister of even Head of State. He did not have the humility to value himself at his right portfolio.

We do not say this to make Dr Chilufya grow wings but remind ourselves that amidst so much pomposity and power hunger there are still leading lights in humility and performance.

It is a reminder that amidst the political chaos there are still individuals that could restore some hope that there are still good men around that see the five year mandate as a time to work and not knifing each other ahead of 2021 which is still some miles away.

In the words of iconic Reggae star Peter Tosh. "Live Clean and Let Your Works be seen".