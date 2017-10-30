30 October 2017

Namibia: Two Chinese-Built Naval Vessels Commissioned in Walvis Bay

Two state-of-the-art Chinese-built naval vessels were commissioned last week in Walvis Bay by H.E President Hage Geingob.

According to Xinhua News Agency the two submarine chasers, Brukkaros and Daures, boast surface and undersurface targets attacking capabilities and were donated by the Chinese People's Liberation Army and arrived in Namibian waters in August.

The President thanked China for its assistance to the country in protecting its territory and maritime resources.

"The delivery and incorporation of the two submarine chasers into our naval fleet will add tremendous value to Namibia's naval combat surface and under-surface capability, as well as augment the country's maritime patrol and surveillance capability," Geingob said.

"Our maritime economy is a major contributor to job creation and economic growth. Given our large coastline, the Navy faces a huge challenge in ensuring that it protects the country against any and all maritime threats. It is therefore of paramount importance that we continue to increase our naval capabilities," he added.

Geingob also thanked China for being an all-weather friend, adding that it is better to have one loyal friend than a hundred fair-weather friends.

