30 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Media Ministry Congratulates Angop On Its 42nd Anniversary

Luanda — The Angolan Ministry of Social Communication congratulated the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) on its 42nd founding anniversary, which is being marked this Monday.

"On the occasion of 30 October - the founding day of Angola Press Agency - ANGOP, I hereby congratulate this media outlet, and through it, all of the leaders and workers of this important and prestigious media company, whose role to the best mutual knowledge among Angolans and, therefore, for the reinforcement of the national unity has always been recognized by the whole society", reads the message.

"I harness this opportunity to reiterate the full availability of this Ministry to increasingly strengthen the capacities and competencies of the Angola Press Agency - ANGOP to do its work and, therefore, to continually enhance the social role", reads the congratulatory note from the Ministry of Social Communication, signed by incumbent minister, João Melo.

"I ask you to convey my congratulations and compliments to all the ANGOP's employees", the minister concludes in the statement.

