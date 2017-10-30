30 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: City Kiss Super League Goodbye

By Evans Mulenga

City of Lusaka's short lived stay in the Super Division came to a crushing end with a 4-1 loss to Zesco United who leapfrogged Green Buffaloes to second position with a game in hand.

The 1964 league champions have been banished from using their home stadium in Woodlands by FAZ following a sponsorship wrangle with league sponsors MTN.

City of Lusaka have only managed 15 points in 32 matches with three wins and six draws to dump them out with six matches remaining before the close of the league.

Goals from Jesse Were, Lazarus Kambole (brace) and Chibesa Chanda sunk 'Yamoto' as they are fondly known to consign Chilenje side to lower division football.

City of Lusaka skipper Edward Tembo scored the consolation for the noisy Yamoto fans.

With the calculators out, the arithmetic confirms City of Lusaka's relegation as even winning their remaining six matches will only push them to 33 points with that statistic not enough to save them with a miserable goal difference that is minus 35.

