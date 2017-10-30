30 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Father Musodza Appointed St George's Principal

By Uapi Ngava

Windhoek — Head of the Anglican Church in Namibia, the Right Reverend Luke Pato, has appointed one of the church's priests as school principal of St George's High School in Windhoek.

The appointment was announced by Father Frank Yates at holy mass in St George's Cathedral in Windhoek yesterday.

The new principal is Father Archford Musodza who was until his appointment a chaplain at the school and assistant priest at St George's Cathedral.

The well-educated "man of the cloth" is a holder of a PhD and LLB degree, in addition to his theological training.

He has served the church as priest in his home country, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and Botswana to mention but a few countries.

