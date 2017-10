Luanda — 1º de Agosto won their 11th title of the national first division football competition (Girabola) on Sunday by beating ASA 1-0 in the penultimate round of the competition.

In a match played at the Coqueiros stadium in Luanda, ASA, however, did not have the competence to avoid, at least for now, the relegation of the competition that they were totalist until then.

Gogoró was the executioner of ASA with a goal scored at 43 minutes.