29 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chilima Hails Nbm for Investing in Basketball

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — The Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has hailed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) for investing in the sport of basketball.

The Vice President was speaking at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) on Saturday during the launch of a K30 million National Bank of Malawi MO626 Ice College basketball tournament.

"A couple of months ago we called upon the corporate world to come forth and sponsor basketball in the country. Today, we are excited to see that National Bank of Malawi has responded positively to that call to sponsor College Basketball to the tune of K30 million," Chilima said.

"As we are witnessing the historic launch today, let me take this opportunity to commend NBM for investing in Basketball and to ask other companies and organisations to emulate the good gesture," said Chilima.

Chilima, therefore, called on the basketball fraternity to embrace discipline, noting that discipline was necessary to maintaining and attracting more sponsors.

"The sponsors have done their part by providing all the resources, now it is up to the basketball fraternity to do their part and discipline is a must," Chilima advised. "We have to impress the sponsors so that we can attract more sponsors in the future."

NBM's representative for Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jere said the sponsorship was part of their policy to support sports development in the country, noting that the sponsorship would also help improve the standards of basketball in the country.

"We hope that the sponsorship will help promote discipline among students in college and improve basketball in the country," Jere pointed out.

Basketball Association of Malawi President, Hamlet Kamtengeni also saluted NBM for the sponsorship.

During the launch, former college students basketball team led by Vice President Dr. Chilima came from behind to beat current students basketball team by 46 to 44 baskets.

