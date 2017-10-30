Somalia: South West Chief Justice Seeks Exile in Mogadishu

Justice Sheikh Fanah the Chief Justice of the Federal regional state South West has fled to Mogadishu fearing for his life. Sheikh Fanah arrived in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday from the region's capital Baidoa where he headed the Judiciary.

"I have fled from Baidoa because my life is in danger. Am concerned about my security" he told the media upon his arrival. He however declined to give reporters further details about his exile.

Last month the Chief Justice of Galmudug also seek exile in Mogadishu under similar circumstances following his Court's backing of President Ahmed Haaf's impeachment.