Somalia: Arab League Chief Condemns Deadly Somalia Attack

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abulgheit has condemned Saturday's terrorist attack on a hotel in the centre of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens more.

Expressing utmost condolences over the victims, he said the Arab League "strongly supports" the comprehensive war on terrorism assumed by the Somali government.

The Arab League is prepared to stand by these ongoing efforts and to help in the rebuilding of Somalia's security forces and government institutions, he added.

Abulgheit also praised Somali security forces' "decisive" capabilities in tackling the perpetrators, which led to the capture of three people, all members of the Al-Shabab militant group.

He went on to call on the international community to do more to improve these capabilities in order to attain security in the country and continue the global fight against terror.