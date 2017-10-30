30 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Public Awareness On TB

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Sister Hiwet Niguse, head of TB Control at the Ministry of Health, indicated that there is commendable awareness of the public on TB, its prevention and treatment.

In her statement, Sister Hiwot elaborated that owing to the remarkable achievement registered in the awareness raising campaign and treatment conducted the prevalence of the diseases has significantly been reduced.

Stating that full recovery of patient is the best way of prevention of the disease, Sister Hiwot furher said that patients are provided treatment through direct supervision for better outcome. She also said that the village health representatives are making significant contribution to that respect.

Regarding the Merhano Hospital, that was put in place in 2011 for the TB patients that are resistant to drug, Sister Hiwet said that 78% of patients treated in the hospital were fully recovered and that the rate of recovery is far above the goal set by the WHO.

Eritrea

Encouraging Result of Select Wheat

The select wheat seed (also known as Atila) that was provided to farmers in Mendefera sub-zone by the Halhale National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.