South Africa's netball Proteas have ended in fifth place at the Fast5 tournament in Melbourne, Australia at the weekend.

They beat continental rivals Malawi 28-17 in the fifth-sixth place play-off on Sunday.

The Proteas were too strong for a resilient Malawi outfit that went without a win through the Fast5 series.

Inconsistent shooting combined with impressive defence from South Africa were the deciding factors.

South Africa ended their tournament with a win on the back of some sharp shooting from Deancke Rohde in one of the South African team's better displays of the series.

It was a fast start to the play-off as Rhode and Maryka Holtzhausen combined for eight points to give the South African side an 8-5 advantage at the first break.

Neither team would let up in the second as a number of big collisions added an edge to the play-off.

South Africa's Phumza Maweni and Malawi's Joyce Mvula battled it out under the post for the majority of the quarter with Maweni gaining the upper hand, holding Malawi's shooter to just 2/6 shooting for the quarter, with the scores tied at 11 at the main break.

The third quarter was another defensive struggle, with South Africa able to smother the Malawian attack and outscore the Malawians 5-4 despite Malawi being in their power play quarter.

South Africa entered the final change with a one-point advantage and a power play to come.

South Africa leapt into their power play with eight quick points which effectively ended the game. Malawi battled hard to claw the game back, but South Africa were too strong, holding on for a 28-17 win.

'In previous games we opened up wide and the middle was very, very loose, said Phumza Maweni. 'Against Malawi we tried to step up and close the middle. We doubled up the second, and didn't split too much. We played player to player more.'