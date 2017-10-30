30 October 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Double Delight for SA Men and Women in Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

South African hockey celebrates on two fronts this week after both the men's and women's sides emerged triumphant from the Continental Championships in Egypt on Sunday.

First the women downed Ghana in the final, played in Ismailia and shortly afterwards the men overcame the host nation Egypt.

Illse Davids got things up and running for SA with a field goal in the 19th and Lilian Du Plessis gave the team some breathing space with a penalty corner in the 25th.

Then it was two field goals from Tarryn Glasby in the 29th and 47th minutes that put the seal on things.

Incredibly, the South African defense remained unbreached for the duration of the FISH World Cup Qualifier tournament and the side also provided for the tournament's top four goalscorer.

They were Dirkie Chamberlain with eight, Sulette Damons (5) and Du Plessis and Glasby with three apiece.

South Africa's women have emerged as champions on each occasion they've contested these championships and Sunday's success saw their seventh title.

On to the men and they took on Egypt, the side they drew 3-3 with in their final pool game.

There was an early shock for the South Africans as Ahmed Elganaini put the home side 1-0 up in the eighth.

It took 31 long minutes before coach Sheldon Rostron's men (he also coached the women's side at this event) were on level terms with Taine Paton netting.

And they left things late before sealing victory, a Jethro Eustace penalty corner in the 58th minute doing the trick two minutes from time.

Elganaini ended top scorer in the men's section with six goals while SA's Keenan Horne was just one goal back.

The men's victory means they'll also be going to next year's World Cup.

That tournament will be played in Bhubaneswar, India.

The women had already booked their spot in the World Cup, in their case, London, England next year.

South Africa

Axe Murder Accused Van Breda to Testify in Triple Murder Trial

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda will testify in his defence in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.