National Blitzboks sevens rugby coach, Neil Powell, was a mighty pleased man (in more ways than one!) after the Assupol International Sevens tournament in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Not only did the South African squad play with great authority on day two of the event to clinch the Assupol Trophy, a number of players made a successful return to the playing field.

Kyle Brown and Justin Geduld both returned to match fitness, while Chris Dry and Rosko Speckman were amongst those returning from a stint in the fifteens code.

'I was very pleased in the way a number of younger players have stepped up to the plate. It's clear that even experienced and regular senior players will have to earn their spots when I name the squad for the opening tournament in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series,' said coach Powell.

'It was great seeing Werner Kok and Ruhan Nel joining the team to show their support, even though they were still with DHL Western Province in Durban this morning.

'It points to the healthy culture in the squad, something that is pleasing to see. I'm thrilled with the way the squad mixed and matched within our structures for the weekend and that is a positive sign for us.'

Powell said the weekend had achieved most of his objectives. 'The guys played together for the first time in months, we had some old hands coming back into fitness and generally played with good intensity.'

The Blitzboks won the tournament in impressive fashion, continuously improving during Sunday's action at the Markötter Stadium.

In the final, they outplayed Scotland 33-5 with a number of disciplines tested by the visitors. The Blitzboks attack though, proved pretty sharp, especially in the second half.

Siviwe Soyizwapi scored his customary try to open the South African account, before a converted Philip Snyman try extended the lead to 14-0.

Scotland grabbed one back just before the break, but that would be the last time they crossed the South African line as second half tries by Ryan Oosthuizen, Mosolwa Mafuma and Rosko Speckman secured a pretty convincing win.

Match by match action

Scorers v Scotland:

Tries - Soyizwapi, Snyman, Oosthuizen, Mafuna, Speckman. Conversions: Branco du Preez (3), Geduld.

South Africa advanced to the final courtesy of a 26-7 win over England Academy in the semi-finals. The visitors took an early lead with a converted try, but true to form, the South Africans struck back immediately.

First Human was worked through a good gap, before Haznar opened a hole in the England defence to extend the lead to 14-7. Makata then finished strong play by his inside backs to score, with for a 19-7 scoreboard at the break.

The second half saw some good attack from the visitors, but also strong SA defence. They held out the English and after a good turn-over by Dry, Human scored his second of the match.

Scorers v England:

Tries - Dewald Human (2), Michal Haznar, Sako Makata. Conversions: Human (3).

Earlier on Sunday the Blitzboks had progressed to the semi-finals after beating Maties Rugby 33-5 in the quarter-final.

The Blitzboks scored five tries against a well-drilled Maties outfit. Snyman opened the scoring for his team and a 7-0 lead, before a breakaway try by Maties had the locals on their feet. Geduld restored the five point lead just before the break.

The second half saw three more tries from the Blitzboks, with Mafuma getting a brace and Impi Visser running the length of the field for his second try in the tournament.

Scorers v Maties:

Tries: Snyman, Geduld, Visser, Mafuma (2). Conversions: Du Preez (2), Geduld (2).