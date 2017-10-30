28 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shock as Usiu Hockey Star Martha Masinde Passes On

By Brian Yonga

The hockey fraternity is mourning the death of United States International University of Africa (USIU) Spartans player Martha Masinde who passed away on Saturday in Bungoma.

The midfielder succumbed to respiratory complications at the Kory Family hospital. She fell sick late September after playing in her side's win against Multimedia University. The Moi Girls Kamusinga alumnus was studying a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

The news sent shockwaves across the hockey fraternity with many taking to social media to offer their condolences and tributes to friends and family of the 24-year-old, who was fondly referred to as Sasha.

Spartans coach John Kabuu, who confirmed the demise to Nation Sport, described the loss as "unimaginable and a bitter pill to swallow."

"Sasha was a budding talent and who had a great future in the sport. She had ambitions of playing for the national team in the near future," Kabuu said.

Spartans skipper Beatrice Mbugua was also distraught by the news.

"She was a great team player who was always working to improve not only her game but the welfare of the side," Mbugua said.

Spartans are currently placed second on the table on 31 points, two behind leaders and champions Telkom.

