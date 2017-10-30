It's barely been a month since promising young Zimbabwe golfer Ben Follett-Smith turned professional.

He never thought he would turn professional before December this year, until a discussion with Zimbabwe Professional Golfers' Association president Gary Thompson pushed him to make the big leap last month.

And in his first month, the 23-year-old golfer has earned $12 500 in prize money following his triumph on his professional competition in the National Aids Council (NAC) HIV and Cancer Prevention Drive Pro-Am and a second place finish on the West Africa Golf Tour in Ivory Coast.

After such an auspicious start to life on the pro circuit, Follett-Smith has given himself the target of making it to the lucrative US PGA Tour and competing for the major championships.

His ultimate goal is to follow in the spike marks of Zimbabwean great Nick Price by reaching the number one spot on the world golf ranking.

"Obviously, to be number one in the world is one of my goals. I am also looking to win many majors. I have big dreams but I have to look at the nearer goals that get me there, that is playing in the Sunshine Tour possibly play Asia Tour, then move to the European Tour to win a couple of events there," Follett-Smith told The Sports Hub in an interview.

"I am talking about six or seven years' time I should be a professional golfer playing on the PGA Tour and being in the mix for winning the big four tournaments, that's my long-term goal," he added.

Follett-Smith, a Mississippi State University marketing degree graduate, was back at the Royal Harare Golf Club on Wednesday morning after a disappointing outing in Hwange last weekend where he finished eighth.

He was struggling with his putting game, a factor he attributed to his perfomance in Hwange.

"I have played three tournaments since I was at the European Qualifying School first stage in Essex, London where I missed by three shots mainly because of blisters on my hand. I played Nac Pro-Am and won, finished second in Ivory Coast and then Hwange where I came eighth. I regret playing there because now I am struggling with my putting," Follett-Smith said.

While Follet-Smith has been doing quite well at the initial stage of his professional career, it is the lack of tournaments in Zimbabwe that is a cause for concern for the young golfer.

"I think by now I have done all I could possibly have done. If I had won in Ivory Coast and Hwange I would still be here without tournaments to play. But if I was an amateur I could play amateur tournaments in South Africa right now," he said ruefully.

Follett-Smith comes from a golfing family where both his late grandfather and father played the sport.

Already, he is the leading light in the family as the only one to play professionally.

His father Rob who introduced him to the game when he was five could have played professionally but for a nasty motorbike accident that left him with an injured hand back in the day.

The former St John's College golf team captain paid tribute to respected local coach Lewis Muridzo who coached him from the tender age of five.

"I used to go for lessons with him from when I was five until I was 11, then I started going to Rodger Baylis. I still go back to Lewis a lot because he taught me the golf swing that I use now. I can safely say he started my golf career," he said.

Follett-Smith is part of the golden generation of young Zimbabwean golfers who are hoping to maintain the country's proud golfing heritage.

He made it into the 2011 Eisenhower Zimbabwe team, won the Zimbabwe Amateur champions, qualified for the British Junior Open in 2011 and represented Zimbabwe at the All-Africa Team Championships.

However, Follet-Smith's golf did not flourish in collegiate competitions as he struggled to strike the right balance between his academics and golf to the extent that he had to sacrifice more time to his degree.

"I struggled to balance academics and golf in the US. I was never a scholar so I had to concentrate on academics more. I got my degree and that's why I am now excelling on the course.

"Education will be the last option in my life but I will be a very disappointed guy if I don't make it in golf. I have put a lot of work into it so I will give it my all in the next 10 years," he said.

His next event will be in Equatorial Guinea in December while he will play at Asia Tour qualifier in January 2018.