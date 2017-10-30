27 October 2017

East African Business Week (Kampala)

Uganda: 3 Million Adult Ugandans in Extreme Poverty

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — About 3 million adult Ugandans or 15% of the total adult population are extremely poor, don't have a single coin or are financial excluded according to the Bank of Uganda.

The BoU while launching the National Financial Inclusion Strategy Structure in Kampala said 16.8 million Ugandans or 80% of adult Ugandans who are projected to be 21 million do not have a bank account.

"52% use non-bank formal institutions like mobile money, only 2% subscribe to a certain insurance, 33% not heard of mobile money while 44% not using mobile money. 43% save and invest with informal savings groups and 51% save at home," said Emmanuel Mutebile the Bank of Uganda Governor.

The National Financial Inclusion Strategy Structure will have five objectives of developing the credit infrastructure for growth, reducing financial exclusion and access barriers to financial services, building out the digital infrastructure for efficiency, deepening and broadening formal savings, investment and insurance usage and empowering and protecting individuals with enhanced financial capability.

Uganda

Nakumatt Wins Accolade

When the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) recently announced Nakumatt Rwanda as the winner of its Best Taxpayer Award of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 East African Business Week. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.