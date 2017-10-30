South Africa: Buthelezi a Foremost Leader of SA's 'Transition to Democracy' - Democratic Alliance

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has praised Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying he helped usher in South Africa's smooth transition to democracy.

"As one of the foremost leaders in our nation's transition to democracy, he played a key role in creating a framework for a negotiated solution to the racial conflict in South Africa," Maimane said on Monday.

Maimane said Buthelezi played a key role in SA's political history - in particular the role he played in KwaZulu-Natal in the early 1990s.

"We are appreciative for the 1994 decision Buthelezi took to participate in the first democratic South African elections after he initially refused. His decision meant that South Africa would have its first democratic election, which was held on April 27, 1994."

The IFP on Sunday announced that Buthelezi would step down from leading the party at its next national elective conference.

The party NEC member Narend Singh told News24 that during a meeting of about 500 party members on Sunday, KZN provincial secretary Velenkosini Hlabisa was recommended as a successor.

Maimane said he personally had a good working relationship with Buthelezi.

"I have enjoyed working with him as part of the opposition in the 5th Parliament, and wish him strength during his retirement, with many years of good health. The DA is confident that whoever is elected to take over the reins and lead the IFP, will follow in Buthelezi's example of steadfast loyalty to the country above all."

He went on to say that the DA would work with the IFP in cities and towns across SA to deliver services to citizens and "keep the ANC out of power".

News24