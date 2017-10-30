South Africa: Basetsana Resume FIFA WC Qualifier Preparations

Preparations for a place in next year's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup are back in full swing for the South African Women's U20 national team. Basetsana assembled for camp on Sunday, 29 October to prepare for their away leg fixture against Burundi set to take place at the Prince Louise Rwagasore stadium on Saturday, 4 November.

Basetsana will host the second two weeks later and will be hoping to go into that fixture with a comfortable away result.

South Africa comfortably progressed to the second round of qualifiers after thrashing Namibia 9-0 on aggregate in the first round. The going will be slightly tougher against the East Africans who may be looking at causing an upset against their more fancied opponents.

Basetsana head coach, Maud Khumalo will be without some of her key players who are currently busy with their final matric exams however, the former Banyana Banyana midfielder believes she has suitable replacements who can plug into the gaps which include the absence of captain and leading goalscorer, Linda Motlhalo.

"We have a tough task ahead of us. Burundi are not to be underestimated and we need to ensure that we are mentally and physically fit for both fixtures. We are missing a few players due to exams but this is what we deal with at junior level. It is something we have thought of and we believe that the players that have been called up can and will do the job for us" said Khumalo.

Basetsana jet off to Burundi on Thursday, 2 November via Kenya and will have one final training session on Friday, 3 November before their match the following day.

Progression into the third and final round will see Basetsana taking on either Nigeria or Morocco to fight for a place in next year's world showpiece set to take place In France between 5 and 24 August.

Basetsana are yet to feature in a FIFA World Cup qualifier and will be looking to rewrite the history books by becoming the first U20 side to achieve this feat.

South African U20 Women's National Team

Goalkeepers

1 Jessica Williams Spurs Ladies

2 Betty Mallela HPC

3 Loretta Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns

Defenders

4 Lindokuhle Gladile RV United

5 Katlego Mabuza UJ

6 Tyla-Bree Joss JVW

7 Noxolo Cesane Cape Town Roses

8 Sinoxolo Cesane Cape Town Roses

Midfielders

9 Lelona Daweti Cape Town Roses

10 Nosipho Mahlawe DUT Midlands

11 Lehlogonolo Mashigo Mamelodi Sundowns

12 Madembe Tshikumbu Ma Indies

13 Gabriela Salgado JVW

14 Tshegofatso Motlogelwa Soweto Ladies

15 Ntombifuthi Ndlovu Sunflower Ladies

Forwards

16 Zimasa Dekeda Thunder Birds

17 Kirsten Nolan UJ

18 Refilwe Maseko Kagiso FC

19 Morongwa Manamela HPC

20 Nolubabalo Mambhele UWC