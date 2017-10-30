South Africa: #BlackMonday - 'This Is About Love'

Thousands of people joined ' Genoeg is Genoeg ' (Enough is Enough) organiser Daniel Briers, on his knees, as he asked for forgiveness for the sins of South Africans.

Speaking early on Monday morning on a soccer field on a farm in Klapmuts, Cape Town, an emotional Briers said: "Change starts with everyone present."

Quoting a book from the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7 verse 14, Briers said: "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, seek my face, ask forgiveness and turn from my wicked ways - your wicked ways - I will hear from heaven... and I will heal this land."

A minute of silence followed when participants were asked to "repent of their sins".

With their heads bowed, supporters dressed in black, prayed.

Marlene Conradie, the widow of wine farmer Joubert Conradie, 47, who was killed on his farm in Klapmuts last Tuesday, said "the holy spirit" has helped her forgive her husband's killers.

"The morning after [Joubert was killed] I was so angry - they hurt him so badly," Marlene said as tears streamed down her face.

She said when she had to talk to the media, she was reminded by the holy spirit that "with hate, you are not going to keep the farm so pretty as Joubert made it".

"I speak love today, I speak love and I ask that you will stand together today to ensure that never again so much hurt would be given to a family like me [and my children]."

Speaking to News24, Conradie said she's learnt that "hate cannot drive out hate".

"Only love will change things," she said.

Western Cape authorities had a busy morning as marchers made their way to the Cape Town CBD.

The R44 near Stellenbosch was almost brought to a standstill as a convoy of vehicles caused major delays for children on their way to school.

A horse-drawn carriage led the convoy on its way onto the R101, R102 from where it was expected to use Koeberg Way and FW de Klerk Road before making its way onto the N1.

The convoy was expected to end at the Cape Town Stadium with a prayer gathering.

There was a strong police presence along the route as bakkies and tractors with signs displaying "Stop farm murders" and "Enough is Enough" drove past.

An event permit was granted to organisers at an emergency City of Cape Town events meeting on Sunday.

Briers pleaded with participants to obey the law and listen to traffic authorities.

He said student Talita Basson's - his co-organiser - "head is on the chopping block if anything goes wrong".

Basson repeated an earlier call for participants not to carry any "apartheid flags or racist posters".

"This is not about hatred, this is about love," she pleaded.

