The legacy of Oliver Reginald Tambo belongs as much to the Congress of the People (and all South African's) as it does to the ANC.

In fact, COPE shares the legacies of all former leaders of the ANC, bar Zuma.

COPE concurs with the views and sentiments expressed by former President Mbeki, on the occasion of the celebration of the centenary of the birth of Tambo, that the ANC has lost its purpose of selfless struggle and service in the best interests of the people; and that it has lost its morality - those values and principles that informed its establishment, its mission and its very being.

COPE agrees that the ANC of today, as Mbeki noted, is dominated by a 'rapacious value system of conscious abuse of state power for corrupt self-enrichment' that has corrupted and weakened the ANC and the institutions of our state; undermined our democracy and constitutional order; and resulted in the capture of our State and the failure to make significant advances in achieving a better life for all.

COPE agrees with Mbeki's view that the ANC has been captured by nefarious forces and that the ANC (of old) is now threatened from within - by its very members.

Where COPE may well differ from Mbeki's viewpoint, is that COPE is of the view that the corruption and perversion of the soul of the ANC is terminal; and that there isn't another 'Tambo' that can lead it away from its self-destruction.

South African needs a new centre of political power to lead government and society according to 'OR's' selfless values in the realization of a transformed and prosperous South Africa for all.

By COPE President, Mosiuoa Lekota.