Cameroon: Oiling Long Standing Relations

opinion

Choes of the last statement of the Head of State, President Paul Biya at the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations are still very much in the ears of many. Cameroonians and the international community still remember the clarion call of the President on World leaders to take the bull of insecurity by the horn. Peace, he had stated in his address, is the "sine qua non for the survival of humanity and for sustainable development." According to President Paul Biya, such peace remains dangerously under threat, notably from terrorism, conflicts, poverty and climate disruptions. " We are all beggars for peace. And such persistent threats are of utmost concern to us all", he underscored. These words coming from the President of one of the member countries of the United Nations, the world's most influential organization certainly left few people indifferent.

The meeting at the Unity Palace last Friday, October, 27, between President Paul Biya and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who was on stop over from the Central African Republic is a sure translation of the will of the two personalities to embrace the challenges of World peace.

The World, it must be stated, is bubbling with a medley of conflicts. As indicated by President Biya at his UN Statement, no continent, no country is spared by the scourge of terrorism, the atrocities of which unfortunately have become part and parcel of daily life.

This is certainly not a good sign for the UN organization but it remains a litmus test for its ability and competence in achieving one, if not, the most important goal since creation. The UN boss is surely aware of the effort Cameroon has been making in collaboration with other neighbouring nations and international organizations in fighting the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The sectarian conflict in the Central African Republic has brought untold consequences with serious repercussions on Cameroon. In effect, violence in Central African Republic has driven over 274,000 people into Cameroon, seeking shelter in camps.

These conflicts and the social unrest in the North West and South West Regions are posing a big challenge for Cameroon. As fate would have it, the United Nations have always shown concern and gone the extra mile to assist the country in its peaceful resolution drive. The United Nations was created to ensure peace and development in the World. Giving particular attention to its member countries, such as Cameroon, which is breathing under the weight of insecurity and social unrest is surely a thing worthy of praise.

The escalation of the dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria over the Bakassi peninsular was occasion for the UN to demonstrate its willingness to respond positively to the pleas of its members when Cameroon requested its intervention to ensure a peaceful resolution to the problem. Already, through its spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary General expressed concern over the situation in the South West and North West Regions.

While encouraging the Cameroonian authorities to "continue their efforts to address the grievances of the Anglophone community and promote measures of national reconciliation aimed at finding a durable solution to the crisis", he stated the Secretary-General's support to "upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Cameroon." These are some of the diplomatic concerns that continue to cement relations between the UN and Cameroon and which have kept them on perpetual oiling machine.

